PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,632 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

