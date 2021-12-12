Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.83.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.