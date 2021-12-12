OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $453,283.69 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $453,283.69 and $488.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00450532 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011006 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $754.86 or 0.01534477 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

