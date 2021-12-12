Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.