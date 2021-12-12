OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €56.95 ($63.99) and last traded at €56.60 ($63.60). Approximately 9,144 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.55 ($63.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.35.

About OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.