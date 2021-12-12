OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

