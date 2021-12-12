Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Sells $183,546.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

