Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Sells $183,546.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
