Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $260.19 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

