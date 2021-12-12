Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

ORGN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ORGN stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

