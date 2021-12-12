Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $217.22 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,391 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 24.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $217,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

