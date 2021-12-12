Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.