Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

OGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

