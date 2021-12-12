Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 87 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.69. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

