Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 223 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

