Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 157 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $104.18 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

