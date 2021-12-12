Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $105.68 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

