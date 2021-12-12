Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,098 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $143.96 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.