Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

