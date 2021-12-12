Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $7.12 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $408,310.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $7.12 or 0.00014317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

