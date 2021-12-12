Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.39 billion-$10.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.56 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

