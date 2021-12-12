Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

