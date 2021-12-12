Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

