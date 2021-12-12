Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

