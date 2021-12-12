Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.98 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

