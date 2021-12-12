Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,000 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.