Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

