Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

