OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 49,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $793.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

In other OneWater Marine news, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $299,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

