OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $938.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 160.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 795,068 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

