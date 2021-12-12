One Liberty Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 268.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

