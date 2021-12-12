One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLP. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Aegis upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $709.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.