Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,743 shares.The stock last traded at $117.20 and had previously closed at $116.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

In other news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

