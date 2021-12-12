Olin (NYSE:OLN) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.