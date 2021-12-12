OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 181 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,492.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,466.22. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

