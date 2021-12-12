OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $346.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $348.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

