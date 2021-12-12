OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.55 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.67 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

