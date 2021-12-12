OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 7,004 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

