OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 5,998 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

