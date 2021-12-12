Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $29.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OPI opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

