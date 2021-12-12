ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $18,990.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.