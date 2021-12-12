Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 8.50 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.26.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

