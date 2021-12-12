Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NUWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NUWE opened at $1.41 on Friday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.