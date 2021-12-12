NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.50. 383,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1818552 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

