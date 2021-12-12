Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.