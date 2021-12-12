Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of QQQX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
