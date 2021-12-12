Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NMI opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

