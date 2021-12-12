Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NMS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

