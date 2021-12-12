Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

NEV opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

