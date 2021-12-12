Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of JCE opened at $17.24 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.