Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Shares of JCE opened at $17.24 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.