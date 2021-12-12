NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $51.02 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

